Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Salisbury Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $115.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.77. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $748,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

