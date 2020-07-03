S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €28.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €28.00 ($31.46) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SANT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($27.53) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.30 ($29.55).

ETR SANT opened at €23.68 ($26.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.37. S&T has a 1 year low of €13.20 ($14.83) and a 1 year high of €2,426.00 ($2,725.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.39.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

