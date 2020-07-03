S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €26.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been assigned a €26.00 ($29.21) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($27.53) target price on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.30 ($29.55).

ETR:SANT opened at €23.68 ($26.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23. S&T has a 12-month low of €13.20 ($14.83) and a 12-month high of €2,426.00 ($2,725.84). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.39.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

