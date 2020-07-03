S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €24.50 by Warburg Research

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €24.50 ($27.53) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

SANT has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.30 ($29.55).

Shares of ETR SANT opened at €23.68 ($26.61) on Wednesday. S&T has a 52-week low of €13.20 ($14.83) and a 52-week high of €2,426.00 ($2,725.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €23.23 and a 200-day moving average of €21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

