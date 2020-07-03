Ruth Cairnie Acquires 4,987 Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) insider Ruth Cairnie bought 4,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £15,559.44 ($19,147.72).

LON:BAB opened at GBX 317.70 ($3.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23. Babcock International Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 296.53 ($3.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 371.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 461.10.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 69.10 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 68.60 ($0.84) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Babcock International Group PLC will post 8262.0006104 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.75) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.78) to GBX 419 ($5.16) in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 533 ($6.56) to GBX 516 ($6.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 590.25 ($7.26).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

