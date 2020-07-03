Ruth Cairnie Acquires 4,987 Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) insider Ruth Cairnie bought 4,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £15,559.44 ($19,147.72).
LON:BAB opened at GBX 317.70 ($3.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23. Babcock International Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 296.53 ($3.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 371.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 461.10.
Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 69.10 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 68.60 ($0.84) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Babcock International Group PLC will post 8262.0006104 EPS for the current year.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.
Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.