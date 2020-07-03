Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $29.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,710,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 86,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

