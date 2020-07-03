Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 400 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 400 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROG. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 371.73.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

