Robert P. Kelly Acquires 2,000 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,559.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.69.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 465.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

