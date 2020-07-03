Reviewing Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Crexendo (NYSE:CXDO)

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone & Data Systems 2.55% 2.44% 1.22% Crexendo 7.02% 28.12% 14.05%

81.8% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.0% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and Crexendo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone & Data Systems $5.18 billion 0.44 $121.00 million $1.03 19.43 Crexendo $14.44 million 5.85 $1.14 million $0.07 80.00

Telephone & Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Telephone & Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Telephone & Data Systems has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Telephone & Data Systems and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone & Data Systems 0 0 4 1 3.20 Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $34.10, indicating a potential upside of 70.41%. Crexendo has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Telephone & Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telephone & Data Systems is more favorable than Crexendo.

Summary

Telephone & Data Systems beats Crexendo on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers wireline services to residential customers comprising broadband and digital television video services, as well as voice services, such as local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; broadband, IP-based, and hosted voice and collaboration services to small- and medium-sized businesses; and wireline services to traditional interexchange and wireless carriers. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates 262 retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through website and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

