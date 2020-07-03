Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brixmor Property Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

NYSE BRX opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.48. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,072,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,186,000 after purchasing an additional 368,747 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

