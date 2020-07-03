Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Reliant Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RBNC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 22.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 36.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Lawson Mabry purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $94,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

