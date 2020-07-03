Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $637.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to announce sales of $637.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $630.40 million and the highest is $652.90 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $873.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

