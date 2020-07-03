Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €420.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €420.00 ($471.91) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RAA. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €473.00 ($531.46) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($449.44) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €430.00 ($483.15) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($505.62) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($662.92) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rational currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €473.50 ($532.02).

Get Rational alerts:

RAA stock opened at €507.50 ($570.22) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €483.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €567.24. Rational has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($668.56).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.