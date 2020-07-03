Qutoutiao Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,635 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,699% compared to the average daily volume of 201 call options.
Qutoutiao stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $844.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.
Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 43.29% and a negative return on equity of 2,417.23%. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qutoutiao will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Qutoutiao
Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.
See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.