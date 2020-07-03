Qutoutiao Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,635 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,699% compared to the average daily volume of 201 call options.

Qutoutiao stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $844.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 43.29% and a negative return on equity of 2,417.23%. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qutoutiao will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qutoutiao by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Qutoutiao by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qutoutiao by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. 3.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

