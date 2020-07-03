QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.29. QEP Resources shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 5,495,000 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on QEP shares. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of QEP Resources from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.
About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
