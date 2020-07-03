QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.29. QEP Resources shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 5,495,000 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QEP shares. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of QEP Resources from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. QEP Resources had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

