Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for RBB Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for RBB Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.95. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,225.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,450 over the last ninety days. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 31.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

