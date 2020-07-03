Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc Raised by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,586,000 after acquiring an additional 985,113 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,718,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $492,722,000 after buying an additional 185,438 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,833,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,168,000 after buying an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,428,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,022,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,699,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,694,000 after buying an additional 411,155 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

