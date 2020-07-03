Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Renasant Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renasant in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). Renasant had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of RNST opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. Renasant has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In related news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $98,244.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Heyer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,294.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Renasant by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Renasant by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

