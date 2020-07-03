Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Reduced by DA Davidson

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

QCRH opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $491.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. QCR has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 18.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James M. Field acquired 1,810 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $50,245.60. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

