Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Increased by SunTrust Banks

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $57.80 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,969,000 after buying an additional 2,992,209 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,644,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

