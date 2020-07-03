Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Noble Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54).

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

