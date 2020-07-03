Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lifted by Analyst

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KNSA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

KNSA opened at $23.73 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.01.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 29,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $750,672.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $72,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $344,762.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,558.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,764 shares of company stock worth $1,999,318 over the last 90 days. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,283,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 238,153 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,750,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 387,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,806 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,556,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

