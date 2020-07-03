Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a report released on Monday, June 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.23). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.55.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,423,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 662,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,199,000 after purchasing an additional 366,575 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,318,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 884,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 230,870 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $145,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $8,404,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,452,750 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

