Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Raised by Piper Sandler

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IBCP. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $325.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $47,763.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,582.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

