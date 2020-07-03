Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland Banccorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Banccorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Banccorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. Heartland Banccorp has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $101.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

