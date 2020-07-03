Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for FS Bancorp Inc Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for FS Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FSBW. ValuEngine lowered FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised FS Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $165.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FS Bancorp by 35.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

