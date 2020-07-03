Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Forum Energy Technologies in a report released on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.40 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

FET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.20 target price (down previously from $2.70) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.70.

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.23.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 68.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 128.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 146,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 798.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 295,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 263,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 386,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 68,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

