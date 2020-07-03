Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.01. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $672,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,456.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,267 shares of company stock worth $259,213 and sold 63,206 shares worth $1,836,182. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

