Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Business Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

FBIZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $140.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 58.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 11.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 83.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.