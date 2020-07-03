Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Decreased by Analyst

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

EVBN opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $41.75.

In other Evans Bancorp news, CEO David J. Nasca acquired 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,286.68. Insiders have purchased 2,532 shares of company stock worth $63,145 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 83,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Evans Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 60,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

