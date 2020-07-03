Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

NYSE:CLR opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 3.47. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Continental Resources by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 114,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Continental Resources by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 40,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 1,133,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,272,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,633,367 shares of company stock valued at $76,473,065 in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

