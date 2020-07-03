Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Lowered by Analyst

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.67%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $330.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $72,930.00. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

