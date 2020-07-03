Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 74,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,500 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $30,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stan W. Connally acquired 2,315 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,556 shares of company stock worth $132,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

