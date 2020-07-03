Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Capital Bancorp Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Capital Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of CBNK opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $147.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.25.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.25 million.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $28,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $6,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

