Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

NYSE:BUD opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $152,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,410 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,346 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,079,368 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $47,621,000 after acquiring an additional 532,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

