Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Decreased by DA Davidson

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Alterola Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alterola Biotech’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Shares of Alterola Biotech stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98. Alterola Biotech has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $87,112.50.

About Alterola Biotech

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

