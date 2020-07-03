Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Renasant Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Renasant in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

RNST opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.35. Renasant has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $98,244.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Heyer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,294.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 3,188.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Renasant by 47.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

