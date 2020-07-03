Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for FB Financial Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for FB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

FBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of FBK opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $769.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William F. Carpenter III purchased 4,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $97,487.68. Also, Chairman James W. Ayers purchased 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $998,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,748,256.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,925. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

