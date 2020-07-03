Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Issued By Northcoast Research

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cognex in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

CGNX opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

