Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Issued By Piper Sandler

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for BGC Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BGCP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of BGCP opened at $2.63 on Thursday. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $940.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.26 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in BGC Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BGC Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

