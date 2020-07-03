Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issued By Piper Sandler

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BKU. ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $37.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,048,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,408,000 after purchasing an additional 108,192 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,129,000 after purchasing an additional 151,263 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,414,000 after purchasing an additional 751,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,218,000 after purchasing an additional 734,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,331,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

