Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Issued By William Blair

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Monday, June 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.33.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $233.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.58 and a 200 day moving average of $219.58. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 81,518.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 706,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,539,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 305,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after buying an additional 80,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.