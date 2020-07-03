Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.99). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($12.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICPT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

In other news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $50,405,516. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,718,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $928,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,732,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

