Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Genuine Parts Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

GPC opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 182.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

