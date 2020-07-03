Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Issued By SunTrust Banks

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Horizon National in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.60. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in First Horizon National by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Horizon National by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in First Horizon National by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 422,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in First Horizon National by 0.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 177,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Horizon National by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

