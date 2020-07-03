Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Issued By Piper Sandler

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CrossFirst Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of CFB opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

In other news, Director Mason King bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $108,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 554.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.