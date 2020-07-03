Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Centene Corp Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. Centene has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,669 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,024. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 118.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 113.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

