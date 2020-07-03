Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Issued By William Blair

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Monday, June 29th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BMY stock opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 20,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 323.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 79,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

