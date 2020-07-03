Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million.

BHLB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $553.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

