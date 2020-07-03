Pulse Electronics (OTCMKTS:PULS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.60

Shares of Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.60 and traded as high as $49.81. Pulse Electronics shares last traded at $49.77, with a volume of 119,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pulse Electronics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,015,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,842,000 after acquiring an additional 238,890 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Electronics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pulse Electronics by 87.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 238,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Electronics during the first quarter valued at $7,971,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

